North Koreans infiltrated US government-owned mortgage companies, official says | NK News

 North Koreans infiltrated US government-owned mortgage companies, official says
May 07, 2025May 07, 2025
North Koreans infiltrated US government-owned mortgage companies, official says

DPRK and Chinese contractors referred for investigation after allegedly working for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Shreyas Reddy May 7, 2025
North Koreans using computers at the Pyongyang Sci-Tech Complex | Image: NK News (Oct. 2016)

The U.S. government has discovered that multiple North Koreans infiltrated leading U.S. mortgage loan companies, according to the head of Washington’s housing finance agency, highlighting the growing threat posed by Pyongyang’s remote workers.

“We recently criminally referred some North Koreans and Chinese for working inside Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,” Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, referring to the two biggest U.S. government-owned mortgage finance enterprises.

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

