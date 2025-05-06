North Korean troops won’t march in Moscow’s Victory Day parade: Kremlin | NK News

About the Author
North Korean troops won’t march in Moscow’s Victory Day parade: Kremlin
Presidential aide also says DPRK ambassador will represent country, casting doubt on Kim Jong Un’s attendance
North Korean troops won’t march through Moscow’s Red Square for Victory Day celebrations on Friday, a high-level Russian official said on Tuesday, despite Russia extending an invitation amid their military cooperation over the war in Ukraine.
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov also appeared to imply that DPRK leader Kim Jong Un will also skip the large-scale military parade on May 9, stating that the country’s ambassador will represent Pyongyang during the event.
