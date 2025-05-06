 North Korean troops won’t march in Moscow’s Victory Day parade: Kremlin | NK News
NK News Logo
May 07, 2025May 07, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korean troops won’t march in Moscow’s Victory Day parade: Kremlin

Presidential aide also says DPRK ambassador will represent country, casting doubt on Kim Jong Un’s attendance
Anton Sokolin May 6, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korean troops won’t march in Moscow’s Victory Day parade: Kremlin
North Korean troops march in a military parade in Pyongyang in April 2022. | Image: KCNA

North Korean troops won’t march through Moscow’s Red Square for Victory Day celebrations on Friday, a high-level Russian official said on Tuesday, despite Russia extending an invitation amid their military cooperation over the war in Ukraine.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov also appeared to imply that DPRK leader Kim Jong Un will also skip the large-scale military parade on May 9, stating that the country’s ambassador will represent Pyongyang during the event.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved