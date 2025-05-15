North Korea uses shady online market registered in US to launder stolen crypto | NK News

North Korean cybercriminals used a U.S.-registered Chinese-language online marketplace to launder stolen cryptocurrency, according to a blockchain analysis firm, highlighting Pyongyang’s increasing reliance on such platforms to evade sanctions.
In a report published on Tuesday, Elliptic revealed that North Korean actors sent virtual currency worth around $220,000 in Nov. 2024 to addresses controlled by the Telegram-based Xinbi Guarantee, which it described as “the second-largest illicit online market to have ever operated” after Cambodia-based Haowang Guarantee.
