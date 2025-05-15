 North Korea uses shady online market registered in US to launder stolen crypto | NK News
North Korea uses shady online market registered in US to launder stolen crypto

DPRK cybercriminals’ reliance on Chinese-language service Xinbi highlights growth of gray markets that dwarf darknet
Shreyas Reddy May 15, 2025
North Korea uses shady online market registered in US to launder stolen crypto
North Koreans inspecting U.S. currency notes | Image: NK News (Sept. 2017)

North Korean cybercriminals used a U.S.-registered Chinese-language online marketplace to launder stolen cryptocurrency, according to a blockchain analysis firm, highlighting Pyongyang’s increasing reliance on such platforms to evade sanctions.

In a report published on Tuesday, Elliptic revealed that North Korean actors sent virtual currency worth around $220,000 in Nov. 2024 to addresses controlled by the Telegram-based Xinbi Guarantee, which it described as “the second-largest illicit online market to have ever operated” after Cambodia-based Haowang Guarantee.

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

