 North Korean missile test simulates nuclear attack on US-ROK forces: State media | NK News
NK News Logo
May 09, 2025May 09, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korean missile test simulates nuclear attack on US-ROK forces: State media

Kim Jong Un oversaw Thursday test of short-range missiles and command and control systems, state media reports
Colin Zwirko May 9, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korean missile test simulates nuclear attack on US-ROK forces: State media
600mm MLRS launches from a beach on the east coast | Image: KCNA (May 9, 2025)

North Korea tested two short-range missile systems on Thursday to simulate nuclear attacks on U.S. and South Korean forces and counter the allies’ joint military drills, according to state media on Friday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw test firings of the 600mm multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) and Hwasong-11A short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) from the east coast, a day after the South Korean military detected and reported the launches in real time.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

US accuses Russia of obstructing North Korea sanctions enforcement at UNSC
US accuses Russia of obstructing North Korea sanctions enforcement at UNSC
Lee Jae-myung condemns North Korean missile launch, calls for return to talks
Lee Jae-myung condemns North Korean missile launch, calls for return to talks
First footage emerges of Russia firing North Korean 240mm rockets at Ukraine
First footage emerges of Russia firing North Korean 240mm rockets at Ukraine

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

View more articles by Colin ZwirkoEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved