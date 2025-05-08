North Korean missile test simulates nuclear attack on US-ROK forces: State media | NK News

|
North Korean missile test simulates nuclear attack on US-ROK forces: State media
Kim Jong Un oversaw Thursday test of short-range missiles and command and control systems, state media reports
North Korea tested two short-range missile systems on Thursday to simulate nuclear attacks on U.S. and South Korean forces and counter the allies’ joint military drills, according to state media on Friday.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw test firings of the 600mm multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) and Hwasong-11A short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) from the east coast, a day after the South Korean military detected and reported the launches in real time.
