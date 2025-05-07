 North Korea conducts first ballistic missile test in 2 months: JCS | NK News
May 08, 2025May 08, 2025
News

North Korea conducts first ballistic missile test in 2 months: JCS

Launch of ‘multiple’ missiles from east coast follows several arms factory inspections by leader Kim Jong Un this week
Colin Zwirko May 8, 2025
North Korean missile test | Image: KCNA (July 26, 2019)

North Korea launched “various types of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs)” from its east coast on Thursday morning, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the DPRK’s first ballistic missile test since early March.

JCS reported that it detected “multiple” SRBM launches from the coastal city of Wonsan from around 8:10 to 9:20 a.m. KST.  

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

View more articles by Colin ZwirkoEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
