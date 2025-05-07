North Korea conducts first ballistic missile test in 2 months: JCS | NK News

|
North Korea conducts first ballistic missile test in 2 months: JCS
Launch of ‘multiple’ missiles from east coast follows several arms factory inspections by leader Kim Jong Un this week
North Korea launched “various types of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs)” from its east coast on Thursday morning, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the DPRK’s first ballistic missile test since early March.
JCS reported that it detected “multiple” SRBM launches from the coastal city of Wonsan from around 8:10 to 9:20 a.m. KST.
