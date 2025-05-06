 North Korea cancels foreigners’ visas a week before international trade fair | NK News
North Korea cancels foreigners’ visas a week before international trade fair

Last-minute decision casts doubts on DPRK’s readiness to reopen, just as it was set to hold first expo in six years
Shreyas Reddy May 6, 2025
North Korea cancels foreigners’ visas a week before international trade fair
Visitors inspect exhibitors' wares at the 22nd Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair in 2019. | Image: KCNA, archived by Media Ryugyong (Sept. 2, 2023)

North Korea has canceled visas for foreigners set to take part in its main springtime international trade fair just a week before the event, casting doubt on the country’s readiness to reopen for outsiders after a series of stops and starts in recent months.

In a statement sent on Monday to foreign businesses that signed up for next week’s 23rd Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair (PITF), the specialist travel agency Young Pioneer Tours announced that all international visitors — including over 200 Chinese attendees invited to the event — would not be allowed to attend.

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
