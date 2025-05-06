North Korea cancels foreigners’ visas a week before international trade fair | NK News

North Korea has canceled visas for foreigners set to take part in its main springtime international trade fair just a week before the event, casting doubt on the country’s readiness to reopen for outsiders after a series of stops and starts in recent months.
In a statement sent on Monday to foreign businesses that signed up for next week’s 23rd Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair (PITF), the specialist travel agency Young Pioneer Tours announced that all international visitors — including over 200 Chinese attendees invited to the event — would not be allowed to attend.
