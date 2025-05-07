North Korea blocks Russians from joining trade fair under blanket foreigner ban | NK News

North Korea has blocked Russians from attending an upcoming trade fair as part of a blanket ban on foreigners, according to a Western tour operator, likely leaving the international expo without any international business presence.

Rowan Beard, a tour manager at Young Pioneer Tours (YPT), told NK News that the organizers of the 23rd Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair (PITF) confirmed that they have withdrawn invitations to Russian firms set to take part in the expo, which is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 16.