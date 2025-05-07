 North Korea blocks Russians from joining trade fair under blanket foreigner ban | NK News
NK News Logo
May 07, 2025May 07, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea blocks Russians from joining trade fair under blanket foreigner ban

Exclusion stands out amid flourishing bilateral ties and leaves international expo without any international firms
Shreyas Reddy May 7, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea blocks Russians from joining trade fair under blanket foreigner ban
Russian exhibitors at the Pyongyang Autumn International Trade Fair in Nov. 2024 | Image: KCNA (Nov. 20, 2024)

North Korea has blocked Russians from attending an upcoming trade fair as part of a blanket ban on foreigners, according to a Western tour operator, likely leaving the international expo without any international business presence.

Rowan Beard, a tour manager at Young Pioneer Tours (YPT), told NK News that the organizers of the 23rd Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair (PITF) confirmed that they have withdrawn invitations to Russian firms set to take part in the expo, which is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 16.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Why North Korea and Russia won’t flaunt ties at Moscow’s Victory Day parade
Why North Korea and Russia won’t flaunt ties at Moscow’s Victory Day parade
Han Duck-soo calls for stronger ties with US and Japan to counter North Korea
Han Duck-soo calls for stronger ties with US and Japan to counter North Korea
Sanctioned North Korean firm eyes expansion into Russia’s diamond capital
Sanctioned North Korean firm eyes expansion into Russia’s diamond capital

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved