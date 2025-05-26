 North Korea arrests more officials in capsized warship probe: State media | NK News
May 26, 2025
North Korea arrests more officials in capsized warship probe: State media

KCNA reports work on track to turn the destroyer upright, but satellite imagery suggests job not yet done
Colin Zwirko May 26, 2025
Kim Jong Un and a top manager of the Chongjin Shipyard (left), who may be the manager named Hong Kil Ho who was arrested | Image: KCTV (March 8, 2025)

North Korean authorities have arrested more officials allegedly responsible for the capsizing of a new warship last week, according to state media reports on Monday and over the weekend, amid continuing fallout from the embarrassing public failure to launch the vessel.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also said salvage work was on track as of Sunday, the day leader Kim Jong Un appeared to set as the deadline for uprighting the new 5,000-ton destroyer.

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

