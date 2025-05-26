North Korea arrests more officials in capsized warship probe: State media | NK News

News North Korea arrests more officials in capsized warship probe: State media KCNA reports work on track to turn the destroyer upright, but satellite imagery suggests job not yet done SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korean authorities have arrested more officials allegedly responsible for the capsizing of a new warship last week, according to state media reports on Monday and over the weekend, amid continuing fallout from the embarrassing public failure to launch the vessel. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also said salvage work was on track as of Sunday, the day leader Kim Jong Un appeared to set as the deadline for uprighting the new 5,000-ton destroyer. North Korean authorities have arrested more officials allegedly responsible for the capsizing of a new warship last week, according to state media reports on Monday and over the weekend, amid continuing fallout from the embarrassing public failure to launch the vessel. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also said salvage work was on track as of Sunday, the day leader Kim Jong Un appeared to set as the deadline for uprighting the new 5,000-ton destroyer. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

