Lee Jae-myung says North Korea’s DMZ barriers betrayed fear Yoon would attack | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Lee Jae-myung says North Korea’s DMZ barriers betrayed fear Yoon would attack
ROK presidential frontrunner suggests DPRK construction work last year served as omen of Yoon’s martial law plans
South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has claimed that North Korea's construction of border barriers betrayed its concern that former President Yoon Suk-yeol would attack, suggesting that the walls in the demilitarized zone were a harbinger of Yoon’s martial law plans.
During a campaign rally in Seoul on Monday, Lee speculated that Pyongyang built these barriers out of fear of a South Korean military advance.
