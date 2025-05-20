 Lee Jae-myung says North Korea’s DMZ barriers betrayed fear Yoon would attack | NK News
Lee Jae-myung says North Korea’s DMZ barriers betrayed fear Yoon would attack

ROK presidential frontrunner suggests DPRK construction work last year served as omen of Yoon’s martial law plans
Jooheon Kim May 20, 2025
Lee Jae-myung says North Korea’s DMZ barriers betrayed fear Yoon would attack
Border guard personnel deployed at a western front temporary post | Image: ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (March 27, 2025)

South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has claimed that North Korea's construction of border barriers betrayed its concern that former President Yoon Suk-yeol would attack, suggesting that the walls in the demilitarized zone were a harbinger of Yoon’s martial law plans.

During a campaign rally in Seoul on Monday, Lee speculated that Pyongyang built these barriers out of fear of a South Korean military advance. 

