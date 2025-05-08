 Lee Jae-myung condemns North Korean missile launch, calls for return to talks | NK News
May 08, 2025May 08, 2025
Lee Jae-myung condemns North Korean missile launch, calls for return to talks

Experts say comments by South Korean election frontrunner appear aimed at appealing to conservative voters
Joon Ha Park May 8, 2025
Lee Jae-myung condemns North Korean missile launch, calls for return to talks
Lee Jae-myung accepts his formal nomination as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate on April 27, 2025. | Image: Lee Jae-myung’s campaign team

South Korean presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung condemned North Korea’s first ballistic missile launch in two months on Thursday, urging Pyongyang to return to talks with the U.S.

“Military provocations destabilize the Korean Peninsula and do nothing to benefit North Korea,” the Democratic Party (DP) candidate wrote on social media.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha Park
