Kim Moon-soo, critic of North Korea engagement, wins ROK ruling party primary | NK News

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has tapped former labor minister Kim Moon-soo to run in South Korea’s upcoming presidential election, opting for a staunch anti-communist candidate who will likely seek to continue the hawkish North Korea policies of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Kim won the PPP’s presidential primary over the weekend, besting former party leader Han Dong-hoon by appealing to hardline conservatives who supported Yoon and his ill-fated declaration of martial law.