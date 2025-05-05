Kim Moon-soo, critic of North Korea engagement, wins ROK ruling party primary | NK News

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has tapped former labor minister Kim Moon-soo to run in South Korea’s upcoming presidential election, opting for a staunch anti-communist candidate who will likely seek to continue the hawkish North Korea policies of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Kim won the PPP’s presidential primary over the weekend, besting former party leader Han Dong-hoon by appealing to hardline conservatives who supported Yoon and his ill-fated declaration of martial law.
