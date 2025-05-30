Kim Jong Un leads artillery drills after conference on lessons from Ukraine war | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw artillery drills and a Central Military Commission meeting this week, according to state media on Friday, lauding “modern warfare” improvements while avoiding any mention of last week's botched warship launch.

In a report without many details, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim and dozens of officials “decided on military measures to firmly maintain strategic and tactical superiority in all areas” at the Eighth Enlarged Meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission (CMC) on Wednesday.