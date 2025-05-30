 Kim Jong Un leads artillery drills after conference on lessons from Ukraine war | NK News
May 30, 2025
Kim Jong Un leads artillery drills after conference on lessons from Ukraine war

North Korean leader also heads Central Military Commission meeting, but state media doesn’t mention warship disaster
Colin Zwirko May 30, 2025
North Korean artillery drills on May 29 | Image: KCNA (May 30, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw artillery drills and a Central Military Commission meeting this week, according to state media on Friday, lauding “modern warfare” improvements while avoiding any mention of last week's botched warship launch.

In a report without many details, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim and dozens of officials “decided on military measures to firmly maintain strategic and tactical superiority in all areas” at the Eighth Enlarged Meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission (CMC) on Wednesday.

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University.

