Kim Jong Un calls for increased artillery production amid mass exports to Russia | NK News

|
News
Kim Jong Un calls for increased artillery production amid mass exports to Russia
North Korean leader also demands major reconstruction of plant building weapons manufacturing equipment
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showed off the country’s artillery production lines and called for increased spending on upgrading weapons manufacturing, according to state media on Wednesday, amid the DPRK’s growing arms exports to Russia.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited two unnamed plants to “examine the status of shell production and the mechanical engineering sector.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showed off the country’s artillery production lines and called for increased spending on upgrading weapons manufacturing, according to state media on Wednesday, amid the DPRK’s growing arms exports to Russia.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited two unnamed plants to “examine the status of shell production and the mechanical engineering sector.”
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with