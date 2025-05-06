 Kim Jong Un calls for increased artillery production amid mass exports to Russia | NK News
May 7, 2025
Kim Jong Un calls for increased artillery production amid mass exports to Russia

North Korean leader also demands major reconstruction of plant building weapons manufacturing equipment
Colin Zwirko May 7, 2025
Kim inspects MLRS shells at the Kanggye factory | Image: Rodong Sinmun (May 7, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showed off the country’s artillery production lines and called for increased spending on upgrading weapons manufacturing, according to state media on Wednesday, amid the DPRK’s growing arms exports to Russia.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited two unnamed plants to “examine the status of shell production and the mechanical engineering sector.” 

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

