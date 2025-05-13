 In first, UN General Assembly to host meeting on North Korean human rights | NK News
In first, UN General Assembly to host meeting on North Korean human rights

High-level gathering set to provide rare platform to address DPRK abuses amid ongoing paralysis on Security Council
Ifang Bremer May 13, 2025
North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N. Kim Song in 2024 | Image: U.N. Photo

The U.N. General Assembly will host a high-level meeting on North Korean human rights for the first time ever next week, providing a rare platform to address Pyongyang’s dismal record of abuses amid an ongoing crisis in the DPRK human rights movement.

The meeting is scheduled for May 20, according to a letter sent to delegates by General Assembly President Philemon Yang, in accordance with an assembly resolution adopted in December last year.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Ifang Bremer

Ifang Bremer

Ifang Bremer is a Seoul Correspondent at NK News. He has worked on investigations for The Guardian and The Observer and previously wrote features on Korea for Dutch newspaper NRC.

View more articles by Ifang BremerEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
