In first, UN General Assembly to host meeting on North Korean human rights | NK News

About the Author
Ifang Bremer
Ifang Bremer is a Seoul Correspondent at NK News. He has worked on investigations for The Guardian and The Observer and previously wrote features on Korea for Dutch newspaper NRC.
In first, UN General Assembly to host meeting on North Korean human rights
High-level gathering set to provide rare platform to address DPRK abuses amid ongoing paralysis on Security Council
The U.N. General Assembly will host a high-level meeting on North Korean human rights for the first time ever next week, providing a rare platform to address Pyongyang’s dismal record of abuses amid an ongoing crisis in the DPRK human rights movement.
The meeting is scheduled for May 20, according to a letter sent to delegates by General Assembly President Philemon Yang, in accordance with an assembly resolution adopted in December last year.
