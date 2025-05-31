 Hegseth calls North Korea 'formidable threat' as USFK role set to broaden | NK News
Hegseth calls North Korea ‘formidable threat’ as USFK role set to broaden

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Asian allies must increase military spending to counteract China, North Korea
Chad O'Carroll May 31, 2025
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore | Image: IISS (May 31, 2025)

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Saturday that North Korea poses a formidable threat to the Indo-Pacific region, as senior military voices suggest American forces in South Korea may need to prepare for a broader regional role amid rising tensions with China.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth urged Asian allies to dramatically increase defense spending, pointing to NATO members' pledge to spend 5% of their GDP on defense while warning that countries in Asia face "an even more formidable threat, not to mention North Korea."

