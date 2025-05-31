Hegseth calls North Korea 'formidable threat' as USFK role set to broaden | NK News

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Saturday that North Korea poses a formidable threat to the Indo-Pacific region, as senior military voices suggest American forces in South Korea may need to prepare for a broader regional role amid rising tensions with China.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth urged Asian allies to dramatically increase defense spending, pointing to NATO members' pledge to spend 5% of their GDP on defense while warning that countries in Asia face "an even more formidable threat, not to mention North Korea."
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Saturday that North Korea poses a formidable threat to the Indo-Pacific region, as senior military voices suggest American forces in South Korea may need to prepare for a broader regional role amid rising tensions with China.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth urged Asian allies to dramatically increase defense spending, pointing to NATO members' pledge to spend 5% of their GDP on defense while warning that countries in Asia face "an even more formidable threat, not to mention North Korea."
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.