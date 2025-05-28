 Book review: Anthology featuring North Korean stories reimagines a divided Korea | NK News
May 29, 2025
Book review: Anthology featuring North Korean stories reimagines a divided Korea

‘Once Upon a Time There Were Three Koreas’ juxtaposes literature from the North, South and Korean community in China
Stephen Mercado May 28, 2025
Book review: Anthology featuring North Korean stories reimagines a divided Korea
A North Korean soldier standing in front of a map of the Korean Peninsula | Image: NK News (Jan. 2018)

What if Korea were not just a divided nation but three distinct cultural and literary worlds? That’s the premise behind “Once Upon a Time There Were Three Koreas” (“Il était une fois trois Corées”), a new French-language collection curated by longtime Korean literary translator Patrick Maurus.

Building on his 2018 nonfiction book, Maurus brings together 13 stories from North Korea, South Korea and the Korean community in China’s Yanbian region to illustrate what he sees as three distinct Korean identities.

About the Author

Stephen Mercado

Stephen Mercado

Stephen Mercado is a retired officer of the CIA’s Open Source Enterprise (originally the Foreign Broadcast Information Service). A researcher primarily interested in Japanese intelligence history and Asian open-source intelligence, he earned a master’s degree in international affairs at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and is the author of "The Shadow Warriors of Nakano: A History of the Imperial Japanese Army’s Elite Intelligence School" (Brassey’s, 2002), several articles and a few dozen book reviews.

