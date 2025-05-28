Book review: Anthology featuring North Korean stories reimagines a divided Korea | NK News

What if Korea were not just a divided nation but three distinct cultural and literary worlds? That’s the premise behind “Once Upon a Time There Were Three Koreas” (“Il était une fois trois Corées”), a new French-language collection curated by longtime Korean literary translator Patrick Maurus.

Building on his 2018 nonfiction book, Maurus brings together 13 stories from North Korea, South Korea and the Korean community in China’s Yanbian region to illustrate what he sees as three distinct Korean identities.