At Red Square, Putin meets North Korean general leading troops against Ukraine | NK News

At Red Square, Putin meets North Korean general leading troops against Ukraine

Russian leader thanks officers linked to DPRK deployment at parade as Kim Jong Un visits Russian Embassy for Victory Day
Anton Sokolin May 9, 2025
Vladimir Putin greets KPA General Kim Yong Bok, tasked with leading DPRK troops in Russia, in Moscow on May 9, 2025. | Image: Screengrab from footage by Komsomolskaya Pravda

Russian President Vladimir Putin met and embraced the North Korean general leading troops deployed to fight against Ukraine during a military parade in Moscow on Friday, while DPRK leader Kim Jong Un visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang with his daughter to mark Victory Day.

During the event at Red Square, Putin thanked and shook hands with five North Korean military officers, including three alleged to be leading the thousands of DPRK troops supporting Russia’s invasion, according to NK News analysis of footage from Komsomolskaya Pravda. The officials are:

