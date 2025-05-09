At Red Square, Putin meets North Korean general leading troops against Ukraine | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
At Red Square, Putin meets North Korean general leading troops against Ukraine
Russian leader thanks officers linked to DPRK deployment at parade as Kim Jong Un visits Russian Embassy for Victory Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin met and embraced the North Korean general leading troops deployed to fight against Ukraine during a military parade in Moscow on Friday, while DPRK leader Kim Jong Un visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang with his daughter to mark Victory Day.
During the event at Red Square, Putin thanked and shook hands with five North Korean military officers, including three alleged to be leading the thousands of DPRK troops supporting Russia’s invasion, according to NK News analysis of footage from Komsomolskaya Pravda. The officials are:
