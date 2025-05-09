At Red Square, Putin meets North Korean general leading troops against Ukraine | NK News

Russian President Vladimir Putin met and embraced the North Korean general leading troops deployed to fight against Ukraine during a military parade in Moscow on Friday, while DPRK leader Kim Jong Un visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang with his daughter to mark Victory Day.

During the event at Red Square, Putin thanked and shook hands with five North Korean military officers, including three alleged to be leading the thousands of DPRK troops supporting Russia’s invasion, according to NK News analysis of footage from Komsomolskaya Pravda. The officials are: