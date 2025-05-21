Art of the deal: Why Trump could struggle to bring North Korea back to talks | NK News

Interviews Art of the deal: Why Trump could struggle to bring North Korea back to talks In interview, ex-US intel officer Sydney Seiler assesses prospects and limits of the president’s unconventional style SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT As Donald Trump settles back into the Oval Office, his return has reignited questions about whether the president’s unconventional style can pave the way for a diplomatic breakthrough with Pyongyang. Trump recently raised eyebrows by twice referring to North Korea as a "nuclear power" — a notable rhetorical olive branch from a president who once derided leader Kim Jong Un as "Little Rocket Man." As Donald Trump settles back into the Oval Office, his return has reignited questions about whether the president’s unconventional style can pave the way for a diplomatic breakthrough with Pyongyang. Trump recently raised eyebrows by twice referring to North Korea as a "nuclear power" — a notable rhetorical olive branch from a president who once derided leader Kim Jong Un as "Little Rocket Man." © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending