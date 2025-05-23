Accidental sanctuary: Where nature and history meet on the North Korean border | NK News

Accidental sanctuary: Where nature and history meet on the North Korean border
Central South Korean areas along the DMZ are home to secret tunnels, sweeping vistas and former communist buildings
A man looking into the DMZ from the Cheorwon Peace Observatory | Image: NK News
Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final article in a multi-part series exploring key locations on the inter-Korean border that tourists can visit. Part one about remote border islands in the Yellow Sea can be read here, part two about the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom can be found here, part three about the east coast can be found here and part four about the best border observatories can be found here.
Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final article in a multi-part series exploring key locations on the inter-Korean border that tourists can visit. Part one about remote border islands in the Yellow Sea can be read here, part two about the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom can be found here, part three about the east coast can be found here and part four about the best border observatories can be found here.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for
commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.