Accidental sanctuary: Where nature and history meet on the North Korean border | NK News

Columns Accidental sanctuary: Where nature and history meet on the North Korean border Central South Korean areas along the DMZ are home to secret tunnels, sweeping vistas and former communist buildings SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final article in a multi-part series exploring key locations on the inter-Korean border that tourists can visit. Part one about remote border islands in the Yellow Sea can be read here, part two about the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom can be found here, part three about the east coast can be found here and part four about the best border observatories can be found here. Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final article in a multi-part series exploring key locations on the inter-Korean border that tourists can visit. Part one about remote border islands in the Yellow Sea can be read here, part two about the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom can be found here, part three about the east coast can be found here and part four about the best border observatories can be found here. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending