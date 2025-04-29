Why North Korea finally came clean on its military support for Russia’s war | NK News

After months of denials and ambiguous justifications, North Korea and Russia have finally acknowledged what has long been plain to much of the world — that DPRK soldiers have been fighting in the Ukraine war.
Moscow first confirmed the deployment on Saturday, while Pyongyang followed suit two days later by lionizing the “heroic” soldiers who took part in the “liberation” of the Russian border region of Kursk. The allies are now eagerly justifying their joint operations as a necessary response to Kyiv’s incursion, releasing photos and videos of their cooperation for the first time.
After months of denials and ambiguous justifications, North Korea and Russia have finally acknowledged what has long been plain to much of the world — that DPRK soldiers have been fighting in the Ukraine war.
Moscow first confirmed the deployment on Saturday, while Pyongyang followed suit two days later by lionizing the “heroic” soldiers who took part in the “liberation” of the Russian border region of Kursk. The allies are now eagerly justifying their joint operations as a necessary response to Kyiv’s incursion, releasing photos and videos of their cooperation for the first time.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.