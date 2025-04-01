Why Kim Jong Un is likely to skip Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow | NK News

Why Kim Jong Un is likely to skip Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow
Logistical challenges, geopolitical concerns and potential Trump meeting could influence Kim’s decision to attend
Image: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks, Government of South Africa via Flickr, KCNA, Kremlin, edited by NK News
Speculation is mounting that Kim Jong Un may attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow this year but logistical hurdles and geopolitical tensions suggest that the North Korean leader will likely skip the event — unless a high-stakes diplomatic opportunity emerges.
An invitation has already been extended for a "DPRK military unit" to participate in the Red Square parade on May 9th to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II and last week Russia’s deputy foreign minister said that the two countries are in the “preparatory stage” for a visit by Kim.
Speculation is mounting that Kim Jong Un may attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow this year but logistical hurdles and geopolitical tensions suggest that the North Korean leader will likely skip the event — unless a high-stakes diplomatic opportunity emerges.
An invitation has already been extended for a "DPRK military unit" to participate in the Red Square parade on May 9th to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II and last week Russia’s deputy foreign minister said that the two countries are in the “preparatory stage” for a visit by Kim.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for
commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.