US accuses North Korea, Russia of violating UN sanctions with troop deployment | NK News

The U.S. has accused North Korea and Russia of violating U.N. sanctions by deploying DPRK troops to fight against Ukraine, after the two states openly acknowledged the role of North Korean soldiers in liberating the Kursk region.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce raised concerns about North Korea’s “direct involvement” in the Ukraine war during a briefing on Tuesday, pointing out that Russia’s training of DPRK soldiers “directly violates [U.N.] Security Council Resolutions 1718, 1874 and 2270.”