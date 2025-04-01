 Trump says US may ‘do something’ with DPRK citing open communication channels | NK News
NK News Logo
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Trump says US may ‘do something’ with DPRK citing open communication channels

He again referred to North Korea as ‘nuclear nation,’ signaling possible shift from Washington’s long-standing policy
Chad O'Carroll April 1, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Trump says US may ‘do something’ with DPRK citing open communication channels
Donald Trump delivering an address to a joint session of Congress | Image: White House via X (March 11, 2025)

The United States is in "communication" with North Korea, President Donald Trump said Monday, describing the DPRK as a "big nuclear nation" while signaling the White House may pursue talks with the country in the future.

The remarks came in response to a reporter’s question about whether the U.S. may reach out to North Korea, given Trump’s early outreach to Russia, China and Iran — the latter of which rejected a letter from the U.S. president requesting direct talks.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year

About the Author

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll is the founder of NK News/NK Pro and related holding company Korea Risk Group. In addition to being the group's CEO, O'Carroll is a frequent writer and commentator about the Koreas, having written about the two nations since 2010. He has visited the DPRK multiple times, worked and lived in Washington, D.C. with a focus on peninsula issues, and lived in the ROK since 2016.

View more articles by Chad O'CarrollEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved