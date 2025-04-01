Trump says US may ‘do something’ with DPRK citing open communication channels | NK News

News Trump says US may ‘do something’ with DPRK citing open communication channels He again referred to North Korea as ‘nuclear nation,’ signaling possible shift from Washington’s long-standing policy SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The United States is in "communication" with North Korea, President Donald Trump said Monday, describing the DPRK as a "big nuclear nation" while signaling the White House may pursue talks with the country in the future. The remarks came in response to a reporter’s question about whether the U.S. may reach out to North Korea, given Trump’s early outreach to Russia, China and Iran — the latter of which rejected a letter from the U.S. president requesting direct talks. The United States is in "communication" with North Korea, President Donald Trump said Monday, describing the DPRK as a "big nuclear nation" while signaling the White House may pursue talks with the country in the future. The remarks came in response to a reporter’s question about whether the U.S. may reach out to North Korea, given Trump’s early outreach to Russia, China and Iran — the latter of which rejected a letter from the U.S. president requesting direct talks. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

