South Korea resumes artillery drills at US range on North Korea’s doorstep | NK News

South Korea resumes artillery drills at US range on North Korea’s doorstep

ROK army fires some 60 rounds in first such exercise in 7 years, following suspension of 2018 inter-Korean military pact
Jeongmin Kim April 22, 2025
A K9A1 self-propelled howitzer from the ROK 1st Artillery Brigade fires a shell during a live-fire drill at the Story Range in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, where training resumed for the first time in seven years on April 21, 2025. | Image: ROK army (Released April 22, 2025)

South Korea has resumed live-fire artillery drills at a high-profile U.S. range just miles from the North Korean border for the first time in seven years, a move that highlights growing military tensions following the collapse of a landmark inter-Korean agreement.

The drill, held Monday at the U.S. Story Live-Fire Complex in Paju, represents one of Seoul’s most high-profile drills in recent months and comes after last year’s breakdown of the Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) aimed at reducing front-line tensions.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is a Correspondent at NK News and Editorial Director at KOREA PRO, based in Seoul. Kim covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

