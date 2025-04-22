South Korea resumes artillery drills at US range on North Korea’s doorstep | NK News

News South Korea resumes artillery drills at US range on North Korea’s doorstep ROK army fires some 60 rounds in first such exercise in 7 years, following suspension of 2018 inter-Korean military pact SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT South Korea has resumed live-fire artillery drills at a high-profile U.S. range just miles from the North Korean border for the first time in seven years, a move that highlights growing military tensions following the collapse of a landmark inter-Korean agreement. The drill, held Monday at the U.S. Story Live-Fire Complex in Paju, represents one of Seoul’s most high-profile drills in recent months and comes after last year’s breakdown of the Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) aimed at reducing front-line tensions. South Korea has resumed live-fire artillery drills at a high-profile U.S. range just miles from the North Korean border for the first time in seven years, a move that highlights growing military tensions following the collapse of a landmark inter-Korean agreement. The drill, held Monday at the U.S. Story Live-Fire Complex in Paju, represents one of Seoul’s most high-profile drills in recent months and comes after last year’s breakdown of the Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) aimed at reducing front-line tensions. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

