Seoul sanctions vessel, individuals for illegal trade of North Korean goods | NK News

South Korea has designated a Hong Kong-based shipping company, its operators, an unflagged vessel named “Sunrise 1” and its Russian consignor, under unilateral sanctions for their involvement in trading prohibited North Korean goods, the government announced Thursday.
According to Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Sunrise 1 is a vessel owned by Xiangrui (Xiang Rui) Shipping Co Ltd, a shipping company based in Hong Kong.
