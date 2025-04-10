 Seoul sanctions vessel, individuals for illegal trade of North Korean goods | NK News
NK News Logo
April 11, 2025Apr 11, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Seoul sanctions vessel, individuals for illegal trade of North Korean goods

Authorities say unflagged ‘Sunrise 1’ transported 5,020 tons of North Korean iron ore in violation of UN sanctions
Jeongmin Kim April 10, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Seoul sanctions vessel, individuals for illegal trade of North Korean goods
North Korean cargo ships run aground near Sinuiju, June 15, 2016 | Image: NK News

South Korea has designated a Hong Kong-based shipping company, its operators, an unflagged vessel named “Sunrise 1” and its Russian consignor, under unilateral sanctions for their involvement in trading prohibited North Korean goods, the government announced Thursday.

According to Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Sunrise 1 is a vessel owned by Xiangrui (Xiang Rui) Shipping Co Ltd, a shipping company based in Hong Kong.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization
Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization
ROK fires warning shots after North Korean troops cross inter-Korean border
ROK fires warning shots after North Korean troops cross inter-Korean border
ROK authorities bust Indonesian captain for unauthorized voyage to North Korea
ROK authorities bust Indonesian captain for unauthorized voyage to North Korea

About the Author

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is a Correspondent at NK News and Editorial Director at KOREA PRO, based in Seoul. Kim covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

View more articles by Jeongmin KimEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved