Russia’s answer to Amazon employing hundreds of North Koreans, videos suggest | NK News

“Hundreds” of North Korean women are allegedly working at a warehouse run by Russia’s largest online retailer in breach of sanctions, according to videos shared on social media, although the company has staunchly denied the claims.

The two videos, posted on Monday evening in a Telegram channel for workers at e-commerce giant Wildberries’ logistics center in the city of Elektrostal, showed several women with East Asian features clad in purple Wildberries uniforms walking through the facility.