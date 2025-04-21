 Russia cooperation with North Korea may violate nuke nonproliferation treaty: US | NK News
April 21, 2025
Russia cooperation with North Korea may violate nuke nonproliferation treaty: US

State Department report raises concern about Moscow’s 2024 defense pact with Pyongyang and DPRK weapons program
Alannah Hill April 21, 2025
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un after signing the new Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024 | Image: Rodong Sinmun (June 20, 2024)

Russian cooperation with North Korea under a bilateral defense pact signed last year could violate Moscow’s obligations to uphold nuclear nonproliferation norms, according to a new U.S. government report.

In an annual report on nonproliferation and arms control compliance released this month, the U.S. State Department identified the June 2024 agreement between North Korea and Russia — the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership — as potentially troubling under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

