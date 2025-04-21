Russia cooperation with North Korea may violate nuke nonproliferation treaty: US | NK News

Russian cooperation with North Korea under a bilateral defense pact signed last year could violate Moscow’s obligations to uphold nuclear nonproliferation norms, according to a new U.S. government report.

In an annual report on nonproliferation and arms control compliance released this month, the U.S. State Department identified the June 2024 agreement between North Korea and Russia — the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership — as potentially troubling under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).