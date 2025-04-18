ROK military stages major artillery drill near maritime border with North Korea | NK News

South Korea conducted a large-scale nighttime artillery drill near the inter-Korean maritime border this week, amid concerns about North Korean military activity in the demilitarized zone (DMZ).
The two-day exercise took place from Thursday in the Goseong coastal area of Gangwon Province, with ROK forces firing some 600 artillery shells into waters south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), which divides the two Koreas at sea.
South Korea conducted a large-scale nighttime artillery drill near the inter-Korean maritime border this week, amid concerns about North Korean military activity in the demilitarized zone (DMZ).
The two-day exercise took place from Thursday in the Goseong coastal area of Gangwon Province, with ROK forces firing some 600 artillery shells into waters south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), which divides the two Koreas at sea.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.