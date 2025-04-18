 ROK military stages major artillery drill near maritime border with North Korea | NK News
ROK military stages major artillery drill near maritime border with North Korea

Army fires over 600 rounds into East Sea in two-day exercise aimed at preparing for ‘surprise enemy provocations’
Joon Ha Park April 18, 2025
A K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher fires a 130mm rocket during this week's nighttime live-fire drill near the eastern coastal area of Gangwon Province. | Image: ROK Army (April 18, 2025)

South Korea conducted a large-scale nighttime artillery drill near the inter-Korean maritime border this week, amid concerns about North Korean military activity in the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

The two-day exercise took place from Thursday in the Goseong coastal area of Gangwon Province, with ROK forces firing some 600 artillery shells into waters south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), which divides the two Koreas at sea.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
