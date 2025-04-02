North Korean IT workers boost European schemes through network of ‘facilitators’ | NK News

North Korea’s overseas IT workers are reportedly expanding their European operations to raise illicit funds for the regime’s goals with the support of “facilitators,” while simultaneously ramping up extortion campaigns against companies they have infiltrated.
Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) said in a report released on Wednesday that DPRK IT worker operations have advanced rapidly in threat, scope and scale in recent months, particularly marked by an increase in active operations in Europe.
North Korea’s overseas IT workers are reportedly expanding their European operations to raise illicit funds for the regime’s goals with the support of “facilitators,” while simultaneously ramping up extortion campaigns against companies they have infiltrated.
Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) said in a report released on Wednesday that DPRK IT worker operations have advanced rapidly in threat, scope and scale in recent months, particularly marked by an increase in active operations in Europe.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.