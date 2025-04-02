 North Korean IT workers boost European schemes through network of ‘facilitators’ | NK News
North Korean IT workers boost European schemes through network of ‘facilitators’

Alongside growing global footprint, North Korea’s army of tech workers have turned to extortion of former employers
Shreyas Reddy April 2, 2025
North Korean university students using computers | Image: KCTV (March 12, 2025)

North Korea’s overseas IT workers are reportedly expanding their European operations to raise illicit funds for the regime’s goals with the support of “facilitators,” while simultaneously ramping up extortion campaigns against companies they have infiltrated.

Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) said in a report released on Wednesday that DPRK IT worker operations have advanced rapidly in threat, scope and scale in recent months, particularly marked by an increase in active operations in Europe.

