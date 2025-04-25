 North Korea launches largest new warship, states aim to sail beyond peninsula | NK News
North Korea launches largest new warship, states aim to sail beyond peninsula

Kim Jong Un blames US for rising tensions at ceremony for new 5,000-ton destroyer equipped to carry over 70 missiles
Colin Zwirko April 26, 2025
North Korea's largest new warship | Image: KCNA (April 26, 2025)

North Korea officially launched the first of its largest new warship class at a ceremony on the west coast Friday, according to state media, where leader Kim Jong Un denounced the U.S. and promoted the ship’s nuclear weapon capabilities.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday, the ship is a “5,000-ton destroyer” called the “Choe Hyon-class,” named after the deceased top military official and father of current senior official Choe Ryong Hae. The report stated it was built in “around 400 days.”

About the Author

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

View more articles by Colin Zwirko
