North Korea launches largest new warship, states aim to sail beyond peninsula | NK News

News North Korea launches largest new warship, states aim to sail beyond peninsula Kim Jong Un blames US for rising tensions at ceremony for new 5,000-ton destroyer equipped to carry over 70 missiles North Korea officially launched the first of its largest new warship class at a ceremony on the west coast Friday, according to state media, where leader Kim Jong Un denounced the U.S. and promoted the ship's nuclear weapon capabilities. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday, the ship is a "5,000-ton destroyer" called the "Choe Hyon-class," named after the deceased top military official and father of current senior official Choe Ryong Hae. The report stated it was built in "around 400 days."

