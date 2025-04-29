North Korea tests missiles from new warship, including new ‘supersonic’ weapon | NK News

|
News
North Korea tests missiles from new warship, including new ‘supersonic’ weapon
Kim Jong Un oversees initial trials for destroyer that provide first look at cruise missile with dolphin-nose design
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a range of missile launches from the country’s largest-ever warship after it was first unveiled over the weekend, according to state media.
The tests on April 28 included offensive weapons from the deck of the destroyer like “supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and test firing of a 127mm shipboard automatic gun,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday morning.
