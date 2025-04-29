 Moscow releases video of Russian and North Korean soldiers fighting Ukraine | NK News
NK News Logo
May 04, 2025May 04, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Moscow releases video of Russian and North Korean soldiers fighting Ukraine

Footage showing Kursk combat and training underscores Kremlin’s sudden shift to celebrating ‘heroic’ DPRK deployment
Jooheon Kim April 29, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Moscow releases video of Russian and North Korean soldiers fighting Ukraine
A North Korean soldier fighting alongside Russian counterparts against Ukrainian forces in Kursk | Image: Screenshot from Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Moscow’s defense ministry has released footage of North Korean and Russian soldiers fighting side by side against Ukrainian forces for the first time, shortly after the allies belatedly acknowledged the DPRK’s troop deployment.

The video, published by the state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Monday, was reportedly filmed during fighting to reclaim settlements in the Sudzhansky district of Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine launched an incursion last August.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korean firms lay groundwork to sell sanctioned textiles, boilers in Russia
North Korean firms lay groundwork to sell sanctioned textiles, boilers in Russia
Han Duck-soo launches presidential bid, vowing tough but open North Korea policy
Han Duck-soo launches presidential bid, vowing tough but open North Korea policy
ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military
ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved