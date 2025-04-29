Moscow releases video of Russian and North Korean soldiers fighting Ukraine | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Moscow releases video of Russian and North Korean soldiers fighting Ukraine
Footage showing Kursk combat and training underscores Kremlin’s sudden shift to celebrating ‘heroic’ DPRK deployment
Moscow’s defense ministry has released footage of North Korean and Russian soldiers fighting side by side against Ukrainian forces for the first time, shortly after the allies belatedly acknowledged the DPRK’s troop deployment.
The video, published by the state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Monday, was reportedly filmed during fighting to reclaim settlements in the Sudzhansky district of Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine launched an incursion last August.
Moscow’s defense ministry has released footage of North Korean and Russian soldiers fighting side by side against Ukrainian forces for the first time, shortly after the allies belatedly acknowledged the DPRK’s troop deployment.
The video, published by the state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Monday, was reportedly filmed during fighting to reclaim settlements in the Sudzhansky district of Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine launched an incursion last August.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with