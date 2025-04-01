 Left in the lurch: US defense shift threatens to derail North Korea deterrence | NK News
NK News Logo
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Analysis

Left in the lurch: US defense shift threatens to derail North Korea deterrence

As US strategy reportedly prioritizes China, experts say Seoul,Tokyo will need to boost defense readiness against DPRK
Jooheon Kim | Shreyas Reddy April 1, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Left in the lurch: US defense shift threatens to derail North Korea deterrence
Donald Trump, with North Korea's Hwasong-16 intercontinental ballistic missile in the background | Images: Gage Skidmore via Flickr (July 26, 2021) (Creative Commons - CC BY-SA 2.0) and KCNA (Oct. 10, 2020), edited by NK News

A classified defense policy document offering the first glimpse of President Donald Trump’s security agenda reportedly downgrades the level of U.S. attention paid to North Korea, with Washington shifting the responsibility for deterring Pyongyang’s threats to South Korea and Japan.

The new Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance appears to prioritize deterrence against China and stronger homeland defense in line with Trump’s “America First” approach, while leaving partners worldwide to deal with other challenges, according to an internal memo seen by The Washington Post.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
How Yoon’s ouster will impact the future of inter-Korean relations
How Yoon’s ouster will impact the future of inter-Korean relations
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year

About the Authors

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved