Left in the lurch: US defense shift threatens to derail North Korea deterrence | NK News

Analysis Left in the lurch: US defense shift threatens to derail North Korea deterrence As US strategy reportedly prioritizes China, experts say Seoul,Tokyo will need to boost defense readiness against DPRK SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT A classified defense policy document offering the first glimpse of President Donald Trump's security agenda reportedly downgrades the level of U.S. attention paid to North Korea, with Washington shifting the responsibility for deterring Pyongyang's threats to South Korea and Japan. The new Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance appears to prioritize deterrence against China and stronger homeland defense in line with Trump's "America First" approach, while leaving partners worldwide to deal with other challenges, according to an internal memo seen by The Washington Post.

