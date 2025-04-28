 Lee Jae-myung, past advocate for North Korea engagement, wins ROK party primary | NK News
Lee Jae-myung, past advocate for North Korea engagement, wins ROK party primary

Frontrunner in June 3 election has pivoted toward center, focusing little on inter-Korean issues in his campaign so far
Jooheon Kim April 28, 2025
Lee Jae-myung shakes hands with supporters after securing the Democratic Party's nomination for the South Korean presidential election in Goyang | Image: Lee Jae-myung via X

South Korean opposition lawmaker Lee Jae-myung won the primary to be the Democratic Party’s (DP) presidential nominee in a landslide vote on Sunday, setting him up as the clear favorite to become the country’s next leader.

But while the progressive politician has a long track record of promoting engagement with North Korea, his recent pivot toward the political center and his lack of focus on inter-Korean issues while campaigning raise questions about how much he will prioritize improving relations with Pyongyang before and after the June 3 presidential election.

