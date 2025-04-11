Lee Jae-myung makes no mention of North Korea as he launches presidential bid | NK News

Opposition politician Lee Jae-myung, the favorite to win South Korea’s upcoming presidential election, launched his third campaign for the top office on Friday without making any mention of North Korea.
The striking omission signals a shift from Lee’s previous bids that made inter-Korean peace diplomacy with Pyongyang a centerpiece of his political messaging, as he looks to present himself as a more moderate candidate to appeal to centrist voters.
