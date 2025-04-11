 Lee Jae-myung makes no mention of North Korea as he launches presidential bid | NK News
April 11, 2025Apr 11, 2025
Lee Jae-myung makes no mention of North Korea as he launches presidential bid

Opposition candidate favored to win ROK election shifts focus from inter-Korean peace themes central to past campaigns
Jeongmin Kim April 11, 2025
Lee Jae-myung makes no mention of North Korea as he launches presidential bid
Lee Jae-myung speaking at a meeting room featuring former progressive presidents' portraits | Image: Democratic Party (Jan. 23, 2025)

Opposition politician Lee Jae-myung, the favorite to win South Korea’s upcoming presidential election, launched his third campaign for the top office on Friday without making any mention of North Korea.

The striking omission signals a shift from Lee’s previous bids that made inter-Korean peace diplomacy with Pyongyang a centerpiece of his political messaging, as he looks to present himself as a more moderate candidate to appeal to centrist voters.

About the Author

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is a Correspondent at NK News and Editorial Director at KOREA PRO, based in Seoul. Kim covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

View more articles by Jeongmin Kim
