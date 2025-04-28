Kim Jong Un’s top aide reemerges after absence triggered rumors of punishment | NK News

About the Author
Seung-Yeon Chung
Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).
Kim Jong Un’s top aide reemerges after absence triggered rumors of punishment
Jo Yong Won’s attendance at event in Pyongyang offers few clues about disappearance, with experts disagreeing on cause
Jo Yong Won, one of Kim Jong Un’s closest aides, reappeared in state media on Sunday after two months out of public view, an extended absence that spurred speculation about his possible demotion or punishment for corruption.
But Jo’s comeback at a product exhibition in Pyongyang provided relatively few clues as to why he went missing in the first place, with experts disagreeing on whether his disappearance was for political reeducation or had nothing to do with behind-the-scenes power struggles.
