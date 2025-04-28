 Kim Jong Un’s top aide reemerges after absence triggered rumors of punishment | NK News
Kim Jong Un’s top aide reemerges after absence triggered rumors of punishment

Jo Yong Won’s attendance at event in Pyongyang offers few clues about disappearance, with experts disagreeing on cause
Seung-Yeon Chung April 28, 2025
Kim Jong Un’s top aide reemerges after absence triggered rumors of punishment
Jo Yong Won made an appearance at an exhibition of products from newly built regional factories | Image: Voice of Korea (April 27, 2025)

Jo Yong Won, one of Kim Jong Un’s closest aides, reappeared in state media on Sunday after two months out of public view, an extended absence that spurred speculation about his possible demotion or punishment for corruption.

But Jo’s comeback at a product exhibition in Pyongyang provided relatively few clues as to why he went missing in the first place, with experts disagreeing on whether his disappearance was for political reeducation or had nothing to do with behind-the-scenes power struggles.

About the Author

Seung-Yeon Chung

Seung-Yeon Chung

Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).

View more articles by Seung-Yeon ChungEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
