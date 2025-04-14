 Kim Jong Un’s right-hand man has built power base threatening his rule: Report | NK News
April 15, 2025Apr 15, 2025
Kim Jong Un’s right-hand man has built power base threatening his rule: Report

ROK parliamentary analysis suggests Choe Ryong Hae has formalized control over North Korea’s military and party networks
Shreyas Reddy April 14, 2025
Choe Ryong Hae delivering a speech at the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in 2019 | Image: NAM Azerbaijan via YouTube (Oct. 26, 2019)

A senior North Korean official has emerged as a threat to the stability of the Kim Jong Un regime by cementing his place at the top of a power structure made up of his followers, a new report from South Korea’s parliament claims.

The National Assembly Research Service (NARS) report released last week assessed that Choe Ryong Hae, the parliamentary chief who has been described as Kim’s “right-hand man,” has transformed his informal network into a formalized power base with the leader’s approval, leveraging a “single-patron system” in which he alone holds influence over officials to place several affiliates in senior positions in the military, ruling party and government.

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
