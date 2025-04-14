Kim Jong Un’s right-hand man has built power base threatening his rule: Report | NK News

News Kim Jong Un’s right-hand man has built power base threatening his rule: Report ROK parliamentary analysis suggests Choe Ryong Hae has formalized control over North Korea’s military and party networks SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT A senior North Korean official has emerged as a threat to the stability of the Kim Jong Un regime by cementing his place at the top of a power structure made up of his followers, a new report from South Korea’s parliament claims. The National Assembly Research Service (NARS) report released last week assessed that Choe Ryong Hae, the parliamentary chief who has been described as Kim’s “right-hand man,” has transformed his informal network into a formalized power base with the leader’s approval, leveraging a “single-patron system” in which he alone holds influence over officials to place several affiliates in senior positions in the military, ruling party and government. A senior North Korean official has emerged as a threat to the stability of the Kim Jong Un regime by cementing his place at the top of a power structure made up of his followers, a new report from South Korea’s parliament claims. The National Assembly Research Service (NARS) report released last week assessed that Choe Ryong Hae, the parliamentary chief who has been described as Kim’s “right-hand man,” has transformed his informal network into a formalized power base with the leader’s approval, leveraging a “single-patron system” in which he alone holds influence over officials to place several affiliates in senior positions in the military, ruling party and government. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

