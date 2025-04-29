Kim Jong Un's cryptic reference to new maritime border raises naval stakes | NK News

Analysis Kim Jong Un’s cryptic reference to new maritime border raises naval stakes Declaration that North Korean warships will patrol ‘middle demarcation lines’ could signal intent to challenge NLL SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT At North Korea’s grand reveal of its largest warship to date last week, leader Kim Jong Un declared that the DPRK’s naval forces will now patrol not only coastal waters but also what he called “the waters of middle demarcation lines” with other countries. While state media has yet to define the terminology, it appears to represent a fresh challenge to the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border that has separated the two Koreas since the 1953 armistice, raising the risk of new tensions in historically contested waters. At North Korea’s grand reveal of its largest warship to date last week, leader Kim Jong Un declared that the DPRK’s naval forces will now patrol not only coastal waters but also what he called “the waters of middle demarcation lines” with other countries. While state media has yet to define the terminology, it appears to represent a fresh challenge to the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border that has separated the two Koreas since the 1953 armistice, raising the risk of new tensions in historically contested waters. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending