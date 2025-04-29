 Kim Jong Un's cryptic reference to new maritime border raises naval stakes | NK News
NK News Logo
May 04, 2025May 04, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Analysis

Kim Jong Un’s cryptic reference to new maritime border raises naval stakes

Declaration that North Korean warships will patrol ‘middle demarcation lines’ could signal intent to challenge NLL
Joon Ha Park April 29, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Kim Jong Un’s cryptic reference to new maritime border raises naval stakes
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae at the new destroyer's launch at the Nampho bulk shipping port on April 25 | Image: KCNA (April 26, 2025)

At North Korea’s grand reveal of its largest warship to date last week, leader Kim Jong Un declared that the DPRK’s naval forces will now patrol not only coastal waters but also what he called “the waters of middle demarcation lines” with other countries.

While state media has yet to define the terminology, it appears to represent a fresh challenge to the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border that has separated the two Koreas since the 1953 armistice, raising the risk of new tensions in historically contested waters.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Han Duck-soo launches presidential bid, vowing tough but open North Korea policy
Han Duck-soo launches presidential bid, vowing tough but open North Korea policy
ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military
ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military
What North Korea stands to lose if US Forces Korea expands mission to China
What North Korea stands to lose if US Forces Korea expands mission to China

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved