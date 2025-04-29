Kim Jong Un's cryptic reference to new maritime border raises naval stakes | NK News

At North Korea’s grand reveal of its largest warship to date last week, leader Kim Jong Un declared that the DPRK’s naval forces will now patrol not only coastal waters but also what he called “the waters of middle demarcation lines” with other countries.
While state media has yet to define the terminology, it appears to represent a fresh challenge to the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border that has separated the two Koreas since the 1953 armistice, raising the risk of new tensions in historically contested waters.
At North Korea’s grand reveal of its largest warship to date last week, leader Kim Jong Un declared that the DPRK’s naval forces will now patrol not only coastal waters but also what he called “the waters of middle demarcation lines” with other countries.
While state media has yet to define the terminology, it appears to represent a fresh challenge to the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border that has separated the two Koreas since the 1953 armistice, raising the risk of new tensions in historically contested waters.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.