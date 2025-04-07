Kim Jong Un oversaw ROK attack simulation as Seoul announced Yoon’s ouster | NK News

Analysis Kim Jong Un oversaw ROK attack simulation as Seoul announced Yoon’s ouster North Korean special forces exercises also hint at further Russia deployment after similar instance last fall SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT As South Korea held its breath waiting to hear whether the country’s president would be removed from office Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reportedly busy watching military drills simulating an attack on his neighbor to the south. By ensuring he would be at the exercises when the ROK constitutional court announced its verdict upholding Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, Kim sent a clear message that he would continue to build up the DPRK military and its “actual war capability” against South Korea — regardless of its president. As South Korea held its breath waiting to hear whether the country’s president would be removed from office Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reportedly busy watching military drills simulating an attack on his neighbor to the south. By ensuring he would be at the exercises when the ROK constitutional court announced its verdict upholding Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, Kim sent a clear message that he would continue to build up the DPRK military and its “actual war capability” against South Korea — regardless of its president. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

