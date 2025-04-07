 Kim Jong Un oversaw ROK attack simulation as Seoul announced Yoon’s ouster | NK News
Kim Jong Un oversaw ROK attack simulation as Seoul announced Yoon’s ouster

North Korean special forces exercises also hint at further Russia deployment after similar instance last fall
Colin Zwirko April 7, 2025
Kim Jong Un oversaw ROK attack simulation as Seoul announced Yoon’s ouster
Kim inspects shooting drills | Image: KCNA (April 5, 2025)

As South Korea held its breath waiting to hear whether the country’s president would be removed from office Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reportedly busy watching military drills simulating an attack on his neighbor to the south.

By ensuring he would be at the exercises when the ROK constitutional court announced its verdict upholding Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, Kim sent a clear message that he would continue to build up the DPRK military and its “actual war capability” against South Korea — regardless of its president. 

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

