 Kim Jong Un cuts ribbon on latest 10K-home skyscraper street on ‘Day of the Sun’ | NK News
April 16, 2025Apr 16, 2025
Kim Jong Un cuts ribbon on latest 10K-home skyscraper street on ‘Day of the Sun’

Opening for third phase of capital’s Hwasong project timed to major holiday as Kim links himself to grandfather’s legacy
Joon Ha Park April 16, 2025
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with his daughter and officials at the inauguration ceremony | Image: Voice of Korea (April 16, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for another new 10,000-home skyscraper street in Pyongyang, coinciding with the April 15 “Day of the Sun” holiday celebrating the birth of state founder Kim Il Sung.

The ceremony marked the completion of the third phase of the Hwasong District complex project, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a five-year initiative that Kim has heavily promoted in an effort to show his concern for people’s welfare. Announced at the Eighth Party Congress in 2021, the project aims to build a total of 50,000 new apartments to address housing shortages in the capital.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea's defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

