Kim Jong Un cuts ribbon on latest 10K-home skyscraper street on ‘Day of the Sun’ | NK News

News Kim Jong Un cuts ribbon on latest 10K-home skyscraper street on 'Day of the Sun' Opening for third phase of capital's Hwasong project timed to major holiday as Kim links himself to grandfather's legacy SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for another new 10,000-home skyscraper street in Pyongyang, coinciding with the April 15 "Day of the Sun" holiday celebrating the birth of state founder Kim Il Sung. The ceremony marked the completion of the third phase of the Hwasong District complex project, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a five-year initiative that Kim has heavily promoted in an effort to show his concern for people's welfare. Announced at the Eighth Party Congress in 2021, the project aims to build a total of 50,000 new apartments to address housing shortages in the capital.

