 How Trump’s push to deregulate crypto could help North Korean hackers | NK News
April 16, 2025Apr 16, 2025
Analysis

How Trump’s push to deregulate crypto could help North Korean hackers

Dissolution of investigative unit raises questions about efforts to curb crypto laundering in support of DPRK military
Shreyas Reddy April 16, 2025
Kim Jong Un using a computer while surrounded by North Korean generals | Image: Rodong Sinmun (April 27, 2014)

The U.S. has dissolved an investigation unit that played a leading role in countering North Korea’s cryptocurrency laundering, raising questions about the future of Washington-led global efforts to curtail activities supporting DPRK nuclear and missile development.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Department of Justice (DOJ) employees in a memo last week that the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) would be “disbanded effective immediately” as part of a broader effort by the Donald Trump administration to deregulate the cryptocurrency sector.

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas Reddy
