How Trump’s push to deregulate crypto could help North Korean hackers | NK News

The U.S. has dissolved an investigation unit that played a leading role in countering North Korea’s cryptocurrency laundering, raising questions about the future of Washington-led global efforts to curtail activities supporting DPRK nuclear and missile development.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Department of Justice (DOJ) employees in a memo last week that the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) would be “disbanded effective immediately” as part of a broader effort by the Donald Trump administration to deregulate the cryptocurrency sector.
The U.S. has dissolved an investigation unit that played a leading role in countering North Korea’s cryptocurrency laundering, raising questions about the future of Washington-led global efforts to curtail activities supporting DPRK nuclear and missile development.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Department of Justice (DOJ) employees in a memo last week that the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) would be “disbanded effective immediately” as part of a broader effort by the Donald Trump administration to deregulate the cryptocurrency sector.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.