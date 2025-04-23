Ex-US intel official softens stance on ROK nuclear armament amid growing threats | NK News

News Ex-US intel official softens stance on ROK nuclear armament amid growing threats Sydney Seiler says North Korean nuclear development and Russia ties raise need for South to play larger deterrence role SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korea’s continued advancement of its nuclear capabilities and strengthened ties with Russia have nudged a former U.S. intelligence official toward accepting South Korea’s need for its own nuclear deterrent, a sign of shifting thinking in Washington about a proposal considered beyond the pale for decades. Speaking ahead of his panel at this year’s Asan Plenum in Seoul, former National Intelligence Officer for North Korea Sydney Seiler told reporters he’s now “less opposed” to the idea of ROK nuclear weapons than he was five years ago, reflecting deepening concern that Pyongyang has no intention of giving up its own weapons of mass destruction. North Korea’s continued advancement of its nuclear capabilities and strengthened ties with Russia have nudged a former U.S. intelligence official toward accepting South Korea’s need for its own nuclear deterrent, a sign of shifting thinking in Washington about a proposal considered beyond the pale for decades. Speaking ahead of his panel at this year’s Asan Plenum in Seoul, former National Intelligence Officer for North Korea Sydney Seiler told reporters he’s now “less opposed” to the idea of ROK nuclear weapons than he was five years ago, reflecting deepening concern that Pyongyang has no intention of giving up its own weapons of mass destruction. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

