Ex-US intel official softens stance on ROK nuclear armament amid growing threats | NK News

April 23, 2025
Ex-US intel official softens stance on ROK nuclear armament amid growing threats

Sydney Seiler says North Korean nuclear development and Russia ties raise need for South to play larger deterrence role
Jooheon Kim April 23, 2025
Sydney Seiler speaks during an interview at the Asan Plenum in Seoul on April 23, 2025. | Image: Asan Institute for Policy Studies

North Korea’s continued advancement of its nuclear capabilities and strengthened ties with Russia have nudged a former U.S. intelligence official toward accepting South Korea’s need for its own nuclear deterrent, a sign of shifting thinking in Washington about a proposal considered beyond the pale for decades.

Speaking ahead of his panel at this year’s Asan Plenum in Seoul, former National Intelligence Officer for North Korea Sydney Seiler told reporters he’s now “less opposed” to the idea of ROK nuclear weapons than he was five years ago, reflecting deepening concern that Pyongyang has no intention of giving up its own weapons of mass destruction.

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

