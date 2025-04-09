Cuts to US-funded broadcasters risk silencing key sources for North Korea | NK News

In a move that could significantly reshape the U.S. government’s decades-long approach to international broadcasting, the Trump administration on March 14 issued an executive order calling for major reductions to the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) — jeopardizing the future of Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Asia (RFA), two outlets long tasked with providing uncensored news to audiences in authoritarian countries, including North Korea.
Other victims of the same executive order include Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty, which have historically broadcast to audiences in the former USSR and other communist bloc countries — as well as Cuba-oriented Radio Televisión Martí.
