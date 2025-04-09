 Cuts to US-funded broadcasters risk silencing key sources for North Korea | NK News
April 09, 2025
Cuts to US-funded broadcasters risk silencing key sources for North Korea

As Voice of America and Radio Free Asia face major cuts, questions grow over whether Seoul will step in
Andrei Lankov April 9, 2025
A North Korean man holding a radio | Image: NK News

In a move that could significantly reshape the U.S. government’s decades-long approach to international broadcasting, the Trump administration on March 14 issued an executive order calling for major reductions to the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) — jeopardizing the future of Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Asia (RFA), two outlets long tasked with providing uncensored news to audiences in authoritarian countries, including North Korea.

Other victims of the same executive order include Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty, which have historically broadcast to audiences in the former USSR and other communist bloc countries — as well as Cuba-oriented Radio Televisión Martí.

About the Author

Andrei Lankov

Andrei Lankov

Andrei Lankov is a Director at NK News and writes exclusively for the site as one of the world's leading authorities on North Korea. A graduate of Leningrad State University, he attended Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung University from 1984-5 - an experience you can read about here. In addition to his writing, he is also a Professor at Kookmin University.

