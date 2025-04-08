Bulgaria to reopen embassy in Pyongyang after years-long closure | NK News

Bulgaria is preparing to reopen its embassy in Pyongyang this week after several years of closure, the country’s foreign ministry told NK News on Monday, signaling a modest revival of bilateral ties amid North Korea’s ongoing diplomatic isolation.

“Bulgaria’s diplomatic mission in Pyongyang was temporarily closed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Its reopening in line with the EU’s ‘critical engagement' policy toward the DPRK is expected to be in April,” the ministry said.