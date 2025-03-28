UN Command coordinating ‘appropriate’ steps for two North Koreans in ROK custody | NK News

News UN Command coordinating ‘appropriate’ steps for two North Koreans in ROK custody Statement comes as DPRK reportedly ignores messages to arrange repatriation of fishermen found in Yellow Sea SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The U.N. Command (UNC) says it is working with relevant agencies to determine next steps for two North Korean fishermen who have been in South Korean custody since drifting across the maritime border earlier this month. The U.S.-led command’s statement to NK News on Friday follows reports that the DPRK remains unresponsive to ROK and UNC outreach, even though the two fishermen apparently desire to return to the North. The U.N. Command (UNC) says it is working with relevant agencies to determine next steps for two North Korean fishermen who have been in South Korean custody since drifting across the maritime border earlier this month. The U.S.-led command’s statement to NK News on Friday follows reports that the DPRK remains unresponsive to ROK and UNC outreach, even though the two fishermen apparently desire to return to the North. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending