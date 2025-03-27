Russia is shipping North Korean artillery to Ukraine via Crimea, photo suggests | NK News

About the Author
News
Russia is shipping North Korean artillery to Ukraine via Crimea, photo suggests
Expert says Koksan self-propelled guns and 240mm MLRS will likely enter combat in southern Ukraine
Russia has shipped North Korean self-propelled guns and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to occupied Crimea, a new photo suggests, likely in preparation to deploy them in southern Ukraine.
The latest evidence of DPRK weapons transfers to Russia came as the South Korean military assessed on Thursday that Pyongyang has dispatched more troops and artillery to aid Moscow’s military campaign, even as the U.S. pushes for an end to the war.
