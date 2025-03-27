 Russia is shipping North Korean artillery to Ukraine via Crimea, photo suggests | NK News
Russia is shipping North Korean artillery to Ukraine via Crimea, photo suggests

Expert says Koksan self-propelled guns and 240mm MLRS will likely enter combat in southern Ukraine
Anton Sokolin March 27, 2025
A photo showing several Koksan self-propelled guns and a load truck for 240mm MLRS in the Crimean city of Dzhankoi, presumably in March 2025 | Image: Voenny Osvdeomitel via Telegram, edited by NK News

Russia has shipped North Korean self-propelled guns and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to occupied Crimea, a new photo suggests, likely in preparation to deploy them in southern Ukraine. 

The latest evidence of DPRK weapons transfers to Russia came as the South Korean military assessed on Thursday that Pyongyang has dispatched more troops and artillery to aid Moscow’s military campaign, even as the U.S. pushes for an end to the war.

