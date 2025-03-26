 North Korea won’t abandon nukes and is ready to conduct nuclear test, US says | NK News
North Korea won’t abandon nukes and is ready to conduct nuclear test, US says

New threat assessment provides glimpse at how Trump will approach Pyongyang, warning of DPRK-Russia military ties
Jooheon Kim | Shreyas Reddy March 26, 2025
Kim Jong Un and top military officials overseeing a launch of the nuclear-capable Hwasong-17 ICBM | Image: Rodong Sinmun (March 25, 2022)

North Korea has no intention of abandoning its nuclear weapon program and appears prepared to carry out a nuclear test on short notice, according to a new U.S. intelligence assessment, providing a glimpse of how the Trump administration may approach DPRK threats.

The 2025 Annual Threat Assessment released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on Tuesday warned that Kim Jong Un will continue pursuing “strategic and conventional military capabilities” to target the U.S. and its allies in a bid to undermine Washington’s power and reshape the regional security environment.

