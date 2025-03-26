 North Korea eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention in defeat to UAE | NK News
April 06, 2025
North Korea eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention in defeat to UAE

Struggling men’s team fails to quality for fourth consecutive World Cup, sinking chance for sports diplomacy with US
Joon Ha Park March 26, 2025
Sultan Adil of the United Arab Emirates celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over North Korea in a World Cup qualifier Wednesday | Image: UAE National Team via X (March 26, 2025)

The North Korean men’s soccer team’s dreams of World Cup glory came to a premature end on Wednesday, following a 2-1 loss to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in stoppage time.

The UAE, guided by former South Korean national team coach Paulo Bento, clinched the late victory Wednesday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the eighth match of Asia’s third-round Group A qualifiers.

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

