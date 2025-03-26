North Korea eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention in defeat to UAE | NK News

The North Korean men’s soccer team’s dreams of World Cup glory came to a premature end on Wednesday, following a 2-1 loss to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in stoppage time.
The UAE, guided by former South Korean national team coach Paulo Bento, clinched the late victory Wednesday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the eighth match of Asia’s third-round Group A qualifiers.
The North Korean men’s soccer team’s dreams of World Cup glory came to a premature end on Wednesday, following a 2-1 loss to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in stoppage time.
The UAE, guided by former South Korean national team coach Paulo Bento, clinched the late victory Wednesday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the eighth match of Asia’s third-round Group A qualifiers.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.