North Korea eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention in defeat to UAE | NK News

The North Korean men’s soccer team’s dreams of World Cup glory came to a premature end on Wednesday, following a 2-1 loss to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in stoppage time.

The UAE, guided by former South Korean national team coach Paulo Bento, clinched the late victory Wednesday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the eighth match of Asia’s third-round Group A qualifiers.