 Kim Jong Un inspects larger new spy drone and ‘AI’ suicide drones | NK News
NK News Logo
April 07, 2025Apr 07, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Kim Jong Un inspects larger new spy drone and ‘AI’ suicide drones

North Korean leader views tests of various UAVs as first images of new early warning converted cargo plane released
Colin Zwirko March 27, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Kim Jong Un inspects larger new spy drone and ‘AI’ suicide drones
Kim Jong Un and military officials inspect a large new reconnaissance drone | Image: Rodong Sinmun (March 27, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a large new reconnaissance drone and "suicide attack drones incorporating new artificial intelligence (AI) technology" in recent days, state media reported on Thursday.

State media also released the first images of a cargo plane that has been converted into an airborne early warning aircraft, showing Kim viewing its interior and flight tests. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
ROK acting president warns North may exploit ‘turmoil’ following Yoon’s ouster
ROK acting president warns North may exploit ‘turmoil’ following Yoon’s ouster

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

View more articles by Colin ZwirkoEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved