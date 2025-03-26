Kim Jong Un inspects larger new spy drone and ‘AI’ suicide drones | NK News

|
Kim Jong Un inspects larger new spy drone and ‘AI’ suicide drones
North Korean leader views tests of various UAVs as first images of new early warning converted cargo plane released
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a large new reconnaissance drone and "suicide attack drones incorporating new artificial intelligence (AI) technology" in recent days, state media reported on Thursday.
State media also released the first images of a cargo plane that has been converted into an airborne early warning aircraft, showing Kim viewing its interior and flight tests.
