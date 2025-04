Australia deploys aircraft to monitor North Korea’s illicit maritime activities | NK News

Australia has deployed a long-range surveillance aircraft to monitor North Korea’s illicit maritime activities funding the regime’s weapons of mass destruction programs in violation of U.N. sanctions, according to Japan’s foreign ministry.

A Royal Australian Air Force P‑8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft is operating out of the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa from late March to mid-April to track activity including illegal ship-to-ship transfers involving North Korean-flagged vessels, Tokyo’s foreign ministry said in a press release on Friday.